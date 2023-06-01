UrduPoint.com

Ireland To Consider Cooperation With NATO On Undersea Infrastructure Security - Varadkar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Ireland will consider cooperation with NATO on the protection of critical underwater infrastructure, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Ireland will consider cooperation with NATO on the protection of critical underwater infrastructure, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday.

"No matter how much we spent on our defense forces or our navy we wouldn't be able to do this on our own. So we do need to cooperate. That means cooperating potentially with NATO allies through the Partnership for Peace, which we've been members of for over 20 years now, or through the European Union's PESCO arrangement, which is the European Union's structured cooperation on defense and security," Varadkar told reporters on the sidelines of the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Moldova, as quoted by the Irish Times.

Varadkar said that Ireland would check all the details before joining any partnership with NATO.

The second summit of the EPC, an informal association of European countries both members and non-members of the European Union, is taking place on Thursday in Moldova. It is attended by the heads of state and government of 47 countries, as well as the heads of the European Council, the European Commission and the European Parliament.

