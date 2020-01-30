UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ireland To Evacuate Citizens From China On French Planes - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 10:08 PM

Ireland to Evacuate Citizens From China on French Planes - Foreign Minister

Ireland is in talks with the French authorities to book seats on planes for its nationals who want to leave Wuhan in China, the foreign minister said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Ireland is in talks with the French authorities to book seats on planes for its nationals who want to leave Wuhan in China, the foreign minister said.

Simon Coveney said there was a small number of Irish citizens in Wuhan who would be brought back together with other EU nationals on chartered French planes, according to the public broadcaster RTE.

All those flying the two planes will be first quarantined in France for up to 14 days, which is the incubation period of the new strain of coronavirus that emerged in China.

The Irish Health Service Executive reportedly said no cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed in Ireland. Anyone suspected of having the illness would be put into isolation. This also applies to flu cases.

Related Topics

China France Wuhan Ireland

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed inspects tourism and recreational ..

11 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed inspects tourism and recreational ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler exempts &#039;sanitation fees&#039; ..

41 minutes ago

UN Envoy Says to Meet Haftar to Ensure LNA Partici ..

3 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler exempts &#039;sanitation fees&#039; ..

41 minutes ago

Shooter Attacks Group of Protesters Against India' ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.