Ireland to Expel Four Russian Diplomats - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The Irish Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned the Russian ambassador and informed him of Dublin's decision to expel four diplomats, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said.

"This afternoon, the Department of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian Ambassador to Iveagh House to advise him that four senior officials have been asked to leave the State," Coveney said in a statement.