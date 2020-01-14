UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ireland To Go To Polls In General Election On Feb. 8

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 08:10 PM

Ireland to go to polls in general election on Feb. 8

Ireland will go to the polls for general election on Feb. 8, the prime minister told his cabinet Tuesday morning

LONDON , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Ireland will go to the polls for general election on Feb. 8, the prime minister told his cabinet Tuesday morning.

Leo Varadkar is expected to initiate the parliament dissolution in the afternoon as the election campaigns have already got underway.

Irish premier spoke to the Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin after the cabinet meeting, informing the main opposition head of his intention to seek the dissolution of the Dail (Irish parliament), the Irish Times reported.

The Fine Gael party under previous leader and former Prime Minister Enda Kenny won 50 of 158 seats in the 2016 election, losing 26 seats. Fienna Fail increased its seats to 44 from previously held 20, while Sinn Fein won 23 seats.

Varadkar replaced Kenny as the party leader in 2017 and served since as the prime minister of the minority government his party led.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Minority Parliament Fine Ireland 2017 2016 From Government Cabinet Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Sidra guides PCB Dynamites to three-wicket win

34 minutes ago

Chinese Agriculture Commissioner visited UVAS

39 minutes ago

President Of Turkmenistan Participated To The Inte ..

52 minutes ago

PCB-BCB reach agreement on upcoming series

58 minutes ago

Fly Better with Emirates In 2020–Emiratesoffers ..

1 hour ago

Smile on the faces of cricket lovers as Bangladesh ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.