Ireland to Halt Construction, Keep Schools Shut Until February 1 Over COVID-19 - Cabinet

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Ireland toughened COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday, suspending construction activity and extending closure of schools until February 1.

It came a day after Prime Minister Micheal Martin said that the rapid transmission of the novel coronavirus in Ireland "has exceeded any expectation" and did not rule out harsher measures. In late December, the country shut down restaurants, pubs, museums, galleries, libraries, and beauty salons. Back then, it also extended school holidays until January 11.

To further "reduce the level of mobility and congregation," including in light of "an increasing presence" of the UK virus variant in Ireland, the government moved to unveil new measures.

"Construction will be closed with effect from 6pm [18:00 GMT] on Friday 8th January, with limited exceptions for essential cases," the cabinet said.

Schools will remain closed until February 1, except for special education facilities, which will open from January 11.

The ban on arrivals from the United Kingdom and South Africa, both of which have detected new virus variants, has been extended through January 8. Starting January 9, all those arriving from these countries will have to provide fresh negative COVID-19 tests.

Non-essential shops, bars, restaurants and beauty salons remain closed across Ireland.