UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ireland To Halt Construction, Keep Schools Shut Until February 1 Over COVID-19 - Cabinet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 01:00 AM

Ireland to Halt Construction, Keep Schools Shut Until February 1 Over COVID-19 - Cabinet

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Ireland toughened COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday, suspending construction activity and extending closure of schools until February 1.

It came a day after Prime Minister Micheal Martin said that the rapid transmission of the novel coronavirus in Ireland "has exceeded any expectation" and did not rule out harsher measures. In late December, the country shut down restaurants, pubs, museums, galleries, libraries, and beauty salons. Back then, it also extended school holidays until January 11.

To further "reduce the level of mobility and congregation," including in light of "an increasing presence" of the UK virus variant in Ireland, the government moved to unveil new measures.

"Construction will be closed with effect from 6pm [18:00 GMT] on Friday 8th January, with limited exceptions for essential cases," the cabinet said.

Schools will remain closed until February 1, except for special education facilities, which will open from January 11.

The ban on arrivals from the United Kingdom and South Africa, both of which have detected new virus variants, has been extended through January 8. Starting January 9, all those arriving from these countries will have to provide fresh negative COVID-19 tests.

Non-essential shops, bars, restaurants and beauty salons remain closed across Ireland.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education Holidays Ireland United Kingdom South Africa January February December All From Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EU approves Moderna vaccine

18 minutes ago

India trying to sabotage peace, CPEC, economic act ..

32 minutes ago

Sudan Signs Abraham Accords to Normalize Relations ..

32 minutes ago

Pak-Korea for enhancing cooperation in trade durin ..

32 minutes ago

Biden to Tap Former Supreme Court Nominee Merrick ..

24 minutes ago

EU Commission Receives Letter Calling for Vaccines ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.