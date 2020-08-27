Ireland to nominate candidates for EU trade chief role

Ireland's government was on Thursday asked to propose candidates to replace EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan, who resigned after breaching coronavirus guidelines

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Ireland's government was on Thursday asked to propose candidates to replace EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan, who resigned after breaching coronavirus guidelines.

Hogan, one of the EU's most senior officials and a powerful force in Brexit talks, quit on Wednesday after a week of increasing pressure about his recent trip home to Ireland.

On Thursday, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said executive vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis would take over his duties in the interim.

Von der Leyen also set in train the process of appointing Hogan's successor, with a decision to be taken "at a later stage", she said in a statement.

"It is now up to the Irish government to present suitable candidates for commissioner of Irish nationality," she told reporters in Brussels.

"As in the past, I will invite the Irish government to propose a woman and a man." There is no guarantee Ireland will retain the trade portfolio, which is regarded as a key asset protecting the Republic's interests during Brexit trade talks with Britain.

Former prime minister Leo Varadkar, foreign minister Simon Coveney and finance minister Paschal Donohoe, who recently became head of the eurozone group of finance ministers, were all touted in Irish media as potential replacements.

But all three hold key positions in a two-months-old coalition government already crumbling as it grapples with rising coronavirus infections and a series of scandals.

European Parliament vice-president Mairead McGuinness and former deputy prime minister turned MEP Frances Fitzgerald were both named by RTE as possible successors.

They were seen as figures who would not destabilise the coalition or prompt an unwelcome by-election.

Former prime minister Enda Kenny's name was also "being floated in some quarters", the state broadcaster reported.