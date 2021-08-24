UrduPoint.com

Ireland To Send Elite Forces, Diplomats To Kabul To Help Evacuate Irish Citizens- Official

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 10:30 AM

Ireland to Send Elite Forces, Diplomats to Kabul to Help Evacuate Irish Citizens- Official

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Dublin will send a group of diplomats and members of the Army Ranger Wing, the Irish defense forces' special operations branch, to the militant-controlled Afghan capital to help evacuate Irish citizens, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said.

"I'll tonight approve the sending of a small team of diplomats, supported by Army Rangers, to Kabul Airport. They'll work with our int partners on the ground to assist in evacuation of remaining Irish citizens," Coveney tweeted late on Monday.

Following a weeks-long offensive launched after the US started withdrawing forces from Afghanistan, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) entered Kabul on August 15  and caused the civilian government to fall. This prompted thousands of locals to seek escape from the country for fear of reprisals from the militants. Many countries have since begun evacuating their diplomatic missions and citizens from the Central Asian nation.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Militants Army Rangers Russia Dublin Ireland August From Government Asia Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th August 2021

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed meets French Foreign, Defence mi ..

Mohamed bin Zayed meets French Foreign, Defence ministers

10 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed unveils 6-star plate for Traffic &a ..

Saif bin Zayed unveils 6-star plate for Traffic &amp; License Center in Fujairah

10 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on ..

Ajman Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

11 hours ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badr ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.