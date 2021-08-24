Ireland to Send Elite Forces, Diplomats to Kabul to Help Evacuate Irish Citizens- Official

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Dublin will send a group of diplomats and members of the Army Ranger Wing, the Irish defense forces' special operations branch, to the militant-controlled Afghan capital to help evacuate Irish citizens, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said.

"I'll tonight approve the sending of a small team of diplomats, supported by Army Rangers, to Kabul Airport. They'll work with our int partners on the ground to assist in evacuation of remaining Irish citizens," Coveney tweeted late on Monday.

Following a weeks-long offensive launched after the US started withdrawing forces from Afghanistan, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) entered Kabul on August 15 and caused the civilian government to fall. This prompted thousands of locals to seek escape from the country for fear of reprisals from the militants. Many countries have since begun evacuating their diplomatic missions and citizens from the Central Asian nation.