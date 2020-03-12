UrduPoint.com
Ireland To Shut Schools From Friday Over Coronavirus: Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 06:28 PM

Ireland to shut schools from Friday over coronavirus: Prime Minister

Ireland on Thursday announced the closure of all schools and colleges, and recommended the cancellation of mass gatherings as part of measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Ireland on Thursday announced the closure of all schools and colleges, and recommended the cancellation of mass gatherings as part of measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said "schools, colleges and childcare facilities will close from tomorrow", as would cultural institutions.

Indoor events of more than 100 people and those outdoor involving over 500 "should be cancelled", Varadkar added.

