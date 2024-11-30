Open Menu

Ireland V Australia Teams For One-off Rugby Test

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Teams for Ireland v Australia one-off rugby Test at Lansdowne Road on Saturday after the Wallabies made a late change to their bench.

Loosehead prop Isaac Kailea replaces Angus Bell, who has been ruled out due to illness, for a match that celebrates the 150th anniversary of the creation of Irish Rugby.

Teams (15-1):

Ireland

Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park; Caelan Doris (capt), Josh van der Flier, Tadhg Beirne; James Ryan, Joe McCarthy; Finlay Bealham, Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter

Replacements: Gus McCarthy, Cian Healy, Tom O'Toole, Iain Henderson, Peter O'Mahony, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Garry Ringrose

Coach: Andy Farrell (ENG)

Australia

Tom Wright; Andrew Kellaway, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen; Noah Lolesio, Jake Gordon; Harry Wilson (capt), Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini; Jeremy Williams, Nick Frost; Taniela Tupou, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, James Slipper

Replacements: Billy Pollard, Isaac Kailea, Allan Alaalatoa, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Langi Gleeson, Tate McDermott, Tane Edmed, Harry Potter

Coach: Joe Schmidt (NZL)

Referee: Andrea Piardi (ITA)

More Stories From World