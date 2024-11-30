Ireland V Australia Teams For One-off Rugby Test
Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2024 | 07:40 PM
Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Teams for Ireland v Australia one-off rugby Test at Lansdowne Road on Saturday after the Wallabies made a late change to their bench.
Loosehead prop Isaac Kailea replaces Angus Bell, who has been ruled out due to illness, for a match that celebrates the 150th anniversary of the creation of Irish Rugby.
Teams (15-1):
Ireland
Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park; Caelan Doris (capt), Josh van der Flier, Tadhg Beirne; James Ryan, Joe McCarthy; Finlay Bealham, Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter
Replacements: Gus McCarthy, Cian Healy, Tom O'Toole, Iain Henderson, Peter O'Mahony, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Garry Ringrose
Coach: Andy Farrell (ENG)
Australia
Tom Wright; Andrew Kellaway, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen; Noah Lolesio, Jake Gordon; Harry Wilson (capt), Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini; Jeremy Williams, Nick Frost; Taniela Tupou, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, James Slipper
Replacements: Billy Pollard, Isaac Kailea, Allan Alaalatoa, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Langi Gleeson, Tate McDermott, Tane Edmed, Harry Potter
Coach: Joe Schmidt (NZL)
Referee: Andrea Piardi (ITA)
Recent Stories
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters
Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day
More Stories From World
-
Scholz, rival trade blows as German election campaign kicks off15 minutes ago
-
Kosovo races to contain blast impact, Serbia denies involvement35 minutes ago
-
South Africa thrash Sri Lanka to fuel World Test Championship bid1 hour ago
-
Georgia arrests 107 more people as pro-EU protests continue2 hours ago
-
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 233 runs in first Test3 hours ago
-
Georgia arrests 107 more people as pro-EU protests continue3 hours ago
-
Kosovo raises security after blast, Serbia denies involvement3 hours ago
-
Icelanders head to the polls after government collapse3 hours ago
-
Cricket: South Africa v Sri Lanka first Test scores3 hours ago
-
Incumbent centre-right in 'driving seat' in Irish vote3 hours ago
-
Georgia arrests 107 more people as pro-EU protests continue4 hours ago
-
Kosovo raises security after blast, Serbia denies involvement4 hours ago