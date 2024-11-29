Open Menu

Ireland Votes In Closely Fought General Election

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Voting got under way in Ireland on Friday in a general election in which the two centre-right coalition partners are neck-and-neck with opposition party Sinn Fein after a campaign marked by rancour over housing and cost-of-living crises.

Polls opened at 0700 GMT and will close at 2200 GMT as voters choose new members of the 174-seat lower chamber of parliament, the Dail.

Final opinion polling put the three main parties -- centre-right Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, and the leftist-nationalist Sinn Fein -- each on around 20 percent.

Counting is not due to start until Saturday morning, with partial results expected throughout the day.

A final result, however, may not be clear for days as EU member Ireland's proportional representation system sees votes of eliminated candidates redistributed during multiple rounds of counting.

Prime Minister Simon Harris was one of the first to vote, casting his ballot in his constituency of Delgany, south of Dublin.

The Fine Gael leader, who became Ireland's youngest-ever taoiseach (prime minister) when he took over in April, held a solid lead entering the campaign.

But the party lost its advantage after Harris was seen in a viral clip appearing rude and dismissive to a care worker on the campaign trail.

"I've enjoyed putting forward my policy vision as a new leader, as a new Taoiseach," Harris, 38, told reporters after voting.

"Now I'm looking forward to the people having their say."

