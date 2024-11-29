Ireland Votes In Closely Fought General Election
Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2024 | 04:20 PM
Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Voting got under way in Ireland on Friday in a general election in which the two centre-right coalition partners are neck-and-neck with opposition party Sinn Fein after a campaign marked by rancour over housing and cost-of-living crises.
Polls opened at 0700 GMT and will close at 2200 GMT as voters choose new members of the 174-seat lower chamber of parliament, the Dail.
Final opinion polling put the three main parties -- centre-right Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, and the leftist-nationalist Sinn Fein -- each on around 20 percent.
Counting is not due to start until Saturday morning, with partial results expected throughout the day.
A final result, however, may not be clear for days as EU member Ireland's proportional representation system sees votes of eliminated candidates redistributed during multiple rounds of counting.
Prime Minister Simon Harris was one of the first to vote, casting his ballot in his constituency of Delgany, south of Dublin.
The Fine Gael leader, who became Ireland's youngest-ever taoiseach (prime minister) when he took over in April, held a solid lead entering the campaign.
But the party lost its advantage after Harris was seen in a viral clip appearing rude and dismissive to a care worker on the campaign trail.
"I've enjoyed putting forward my policy vision as a new leader, as a new Taoiseach," Harris, 38, told reporters after voting.
"Now I'm looking forward to the people having their say."
Recent Stories
Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2,033 District Courts via PITB d ..
Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!
ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup begins today
No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreign Office
PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years
Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC
ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024
CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE
Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters
CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe
More Stories From World
-
Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters1 minute ago
-
British MPs debate contentious assisted dying law1 minute ago
-
Floods kill 8, tens of thousands evacuate in Malaysia, Thailand1 minute ago
-
WTO chief reappointed as Trump threat looms1 minute ago
-
Japan government approves $92 bn extra budget1 hour ago
-
Antonio Costa: Portuguese dealmaker enters EU lion's den2 hours ago
-
Ireland votes in closely fought general election2 hours ago
-
Spain urged to 'build differently' after deadly floods2 hours ago
-
Crane collapse in Thailand kills three, injures 102 hours ago
-
Georgia says 43 protesters arrested at pro-EU rally3 hours ago
-
Teen news boss criticises Australian social media ban3 hours ago
-
Squeezed Greeks get taste for lowly street olives3 hours ago