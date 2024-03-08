Ireland Votes To Update Constitution On Women, Family
Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2024 | 01:50 PM
Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Ireland began voting in a double referendum Friday on proposals to modernise constitutional references to the make-up of a family and women's "life within the home".
All the major political parties support a "Yes-Yes" vote, and until recently polls predicted a smooth passage for both on International Women's Day.
Polls opened at 0700 GMT and will close at 2200 GMT, with results in both votes expected by late Saturday.
But surveys in the run-up to the ballots have logged rising unease about the vagueness of the two questions -- and the outcome of the votes.
This week Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who heads the centre-right-green governing coalition that proposed the questions, admitted that the results were "in the balance".
The two proposals, called the family amendment and the care amendment, would make changes to the text of Article 41 in EU member Ireland's constitution that was written in 1937.
The first asks citizens to expand the definition of family from those founded on marriage to also include "durable relationships" such as cohabiting couples and their children.
The second proposes replacing old-fashioned language around a mother's "duties in the home" with a clause recognising care provided by family members to one another.
The votes are the latest attempt to reflect the changing face of Ireland and the waning influence of the once-dominant Catholic Church.
Voters in the country of 5.3 million opted to end constitutional limits on same-sex marriage in 2015 and abortion in 2018.
Recent Stories
PCB to appoint permanent security officer for national team
PM announces compensation package for rain-hit people of AJK
IMF to dispatch mission for Pakistan’s another economic assessment
International Women’s Day being observed today
Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan takes oath as LHC CJ
United's Captain Shadab Khan reacts to heated exchange with Shan Masood
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit to AJK
UAE government launches “Work Bundle” to facilitate work permits and residen ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2024
Speakers paid tribute to resilience of Kashmiri women
Portfolios assigned to new KP cabinet members
More Stories From World
-
Philippines' jobless rate increases to 4.5 pct in January29 minutes ago
-
Hazlewood stars as Australia dominate day one against New Zealand29 minutes ago
-
China to formulate private sector promotion law39 minutes ago
-
China to improve home-based elderly care: minister39 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks end higher59 minutes ago
-
Villa draw blank at Ajax in Europa Conference League last 161 hour ago
-
ChiNext Index closes higher Friday1 hour ago
-
Sweden finally joins NATO, ending non-alignment, in Ukraine war shadow1 hour ago
-
5 measles cases spark health warning in Australia's Victoria1 hour ago
-
100-mln-tonnes of new oil, gas reserves discovered in South China Sea1 hour ago
-
China's homegrown C919 jetliner flies on third regular route1 hour ago
-
China-aided center of disease control, medical training center to be launched in Myanmar1 hour ago