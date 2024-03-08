Open Menu

Ireland Votes To Update Constitution On Women, Family

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Ireland began voting in a double referendum Friday on proposals to modernise constitutional references to the make-up of a family and women's "life within the home".

All the major political parties support a "Yes-Yes" vote, and until recently polls predicted a smooth passage for both on International Women's Day.

Polls opened at 0700 GMT and will close at 2200 GMT, with results in both votes expected by late Saturday.

But surveys in the run-up to the ballots have logged rising unease about the vagueness of the two questions -- and the outcome of the votes.

This week Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who heads the centre-right-green governing coalition that proposed the questions, admitted that the results were "in the balance".

The two proposals, called the family amendment and the care amendment, would make changes to the text of Article 41 in EU member Ireland's constitution that was written in 1937.

The first asks citizens to expand the definition of family from those founded on marriage to also include "durable relationships" such as cohabiting couples and their children.

The second proposes replacing old-fashioned language around a mother's "duties in the home" with a clause recognising care provided by family members to one another.

The votes are the latest attempt to reflect the changing face of Ireland and the waning influence of the once-dominant Catholic Church.

Voters in the country of 5.3 million opted to end constitutional limits on same-sex marriage in 2015 and abortion in 2018.

