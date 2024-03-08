Ireland votes to update constitution on women, family

Ireland voted in a double referendum on Friday on proposals to modernise constitutional references to the make-up of a family and women's "life within the home"

All the major political parties support a "Yes-Yes" vote and until recently polls predicted a smooth passage for both on International Women's Day.

Polls opened at 7:00 am (0700 GMT) and were due to close at 10:00 pm, with results in both votes expected by late Saturday.

Nearly 3.5 million people are eligible to vote.