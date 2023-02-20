UrduPoint.com

Ireland Warns Against 'playing Politics' With N.Ireland Brexit Talks

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2023 | 11:25 PM

Ireland's deputy prime minister, Micheal Martin, warned British politicians Monday not to endanger progress towards a deal between London and Brussels on Northern Ireland's post-Brexit trade with political manoeuvres

Reports over the weekend, citing an unnamed source, said former British prime minister Boris Johnson had come out strongly against ceding ground to Brussels by abandoning a bill he introduced that would unilaterally rewrite the trade protocol.

This was widely seen as a political challenge to Johnson's successor, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who held "positive" talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Munich over the weekend amid optimism that a deal to resolve the standoff was close.

But a Downing Street source refused on Monday to be drawn on timing for any deal.

"Clearly, there are negotiations ongoing with the EU, and certainly it's wrong to say there is a final deal," an official told reporters.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly held a videoconference with EU vice-president Maros Sefcovic that both described as helpful but not conclusive.

"Hard work continues. We've agreed to meet later this week," Sefcovic posted on social media.

Arriving at a meeting of EU ministers in Brussels, Martin said "very good progress has been made" in the talks but he did not believe that the face-to-face between Sunak and von der Leyen "was meant to be the culmination of this entire process".

Martin did not directly address Johnson's reported intervention in the British debate.

But he warned: "I think what's really important is that everybody now, from here on, thinks about the people of Northern Ireland -- not powerplay, not politics elsewhere.

"I think the people of Northern Ireland have had enough of that, of people playing politics with their future," he said.

He hailed the "sincere and substantial" attempt by the UK and EU negotiators to resolve "legitimate concerns" that some in Northern Ireland had about the deal.

More Stories From World

