Open Menu

Ireland Will Not Follow Sweden And Finland's Route To NATO - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Ireland Will Not Follow Sweden and Finland's Route to NATO - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Ireland has no intention of abandoning its neutrality and joining NATO the way Finland and Sweden sought, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday.

Discussions of Ireland possibly joining NATO were sparked by an alleged sighting of Russian ships close to Ireland's north-west and south-west coastline in March. Some view the security consultations that followed the incident as an attempt to push Ireland into the alliance.

"(Ireland is) never going to be a significant military power, is never going to be a huge asset to NATO, if we ever were to join it," the prime minister told the Financial Times newspaper.

Varadakar said that Ireland's role in any conflict, including in Ukraine, is limited to supplying only non-lethal equipment and humanitarian aid.

The newspaper noted that Ireland's neutrality is backed by its relative distance from continental Europe and history as a British colony. Despite that neutrality, Vardakar said that partners from the European Union appreciated contributions that Ireland was making to their Ukraine aid efforts.

"No country in western Europe, on a per-capita basis, has accepted as many (Ukrainian) refugees as we have," the prime minister said.

Sweden, along with Finland, submitted its NATO application in May 2022, several months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. Finland became a member of the alliance in April 2023. Sweden's application is still pending ratification by Hungary and Turkey.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Europe Turkey European Union Leo Alliance Ireland Sweden Finland Hungary March April May From Refugee

Recent Stories

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military t ..

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military trials

24 minutes ago
 GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sec ..

GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sector&#039;s development, exchan ..

1 hour ago
 Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last ..

Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last fiscal year

1 hour ago
 PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

5 hours ago
UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invi ..

UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invitation to visit Iran

12 hours ago
 UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Ch ..

UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Championship kicks off in style ..

12 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI c ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI chief's indictment in contempt ..

14 hours ago
 Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hun ..

Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hunter Biden Constitute Abuse of ..

14 hours ago
 UoT's Syndicate members urge assurance of quality ..

UoT's Syndicate members urge assurance of quality education at university

14 hours ago
 Three killed in Sariab Road firing

Three killed in Sariab Road firing

14 hours ago

More Stories From World