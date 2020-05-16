UrduPoint.com
Ireland Will Start Easing Lockdown From Monday: Prime Minister

Sat 16th May 2020

Ireland will begin to lift its coronavirus lockdown in the coming days, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said Friday, starting a staggered easing of restrictions set to stretch until August

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Ireland will begin to lift its coronavirus lockdown in the coming days, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said Friday, starting a staggered easing of restrictions set to stretch until August.

"I can confirm that it is safe to proceed with phase one of our plan to ease the COVID-19 restrictions from Monday," he said.

