Ireland will start easing lockdown from Monday: Prime Minister

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Ireland will begin to lift its coronavirus lockdown in the coming days, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said Friday, starting a staggered easing of restrictions set to stretch until August.

"I can confirm that it is safe to proceed with phase one of our plan to ease the COVID-19 restrictions from Monday," he said.