Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in Ireland has surpassed 20,000, the Department of Health said on Wednesday.

"As of 11am Wednesday 29th April, the [Health Protection Surveillance Center] has been notified of 376 new confirmed cases of #COVID19.

There is now a total of 20,253 confirmed cases of #COVID19," it tweeted.

A further 31 people with COVID-19 have died in the past day, taking the total tally to 1,190, the ministry added.

But the government's minister for health, Simon Harris, said that so far 70 percent of people who had been diagnosed with the coronavirus had recovered.

