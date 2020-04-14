MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ireland has surged past 10,000 after 992 new positive tests for the disease were registered in the preceding 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry stated in a daily statistical bulletin.

"Today marks a milestone in Ireland's experience of COVID-19 as we see the number of confirmed cases exceed 10,000," Ireland's chief medical officer Tony Holohan said in the bulletin.

According to the ministry, 527 new positive tests were reported by laboratories in Ireland, and a further 465 new cases were confirmed by scientists in Germany.

The total number of cases confirmed in Ireland now stands at 10,647.

Additionally, health authorities in the country confirmed 31 new deaths, raising the overall death toll to 365.

Ireland's public health authority, the Health Service Executive, is working to identify any individuals who have had contact with people who have recently tested positive for the disease, according to the Health Ministry's bulletin.

The country's prime minister Leo Varadkar has re-registered as a medical professional to volunteer as part of COVID-19 response efforts.