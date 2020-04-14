UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ireland's COVID-19 Case Total Surges Past 10,000 With 992 New Positive Tests - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 04:00 AM

Ireland's COVID-19 Case Total Surges Past 10,000 With 992 New Positive Tests - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ireland has surged past 10,000 after 992 new positive tests for the disease were registered in the preceding 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry stated in a daily statistical bulletin.

"Today marks a milestone in Ireland's experience of COVID-19 as we see the number of confirmed cases exceed 10,000," Ireland's chief medical officer Tony Holohan said in the bulletin.

According to the ministry, 527 new positive tests were reported by laboratories in Ireland, and a further 465 new cases were confirmed by scientists in Germany.

The total number of cases confirmed in Ireland now stands at 10,647.

Additionally, health authorities in the country confirmed 31 new deaths, raising the overall death toll to 365.

Ireland's public health authority, the Health Service Executive, is working to identify any individuals who have had contact with people who have recently tested positive for the disease, according to the Health Ministry's bulletin.

The country's prime minister Leo Varadkar has re-registered as a medical professional to volunteer as part of COVID-19 response efforts.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Germany Leo Ireland

Recent Stories

P/E ratio enhances attractiveness of UAE stock mar ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ukrainian President review late ..

3 hours ago

WHO intensifies efforts to develop vaccine against ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Governor of Nevada review lates ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 398 new COVID-19 case ..

4 hours ago

COVID-19 Pandemic Shows EU Health System 'No Longe ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.