Ireland's COVID-19 Count Approaches 3,000, Death Toll Reaches 54 - Health Service

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Ireland has recorded 295 new COVID-19 cases and eight fatalities over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to nearly 3,000 cumulative cases, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said in a statement on Monday.

"The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 295 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Monday 30 March.

There are now 2,910 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland," the statement read.

There were eight new COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours, among them five women and three men, the NPHET said. Their median age was 86 and six of them had underlying conditions, according to the statement.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Ireland has now climbed to 54.

The neighboring United Kingdom has had its toll spike to over 22,000 cases and 1,411 fatalities from COVID-19 complications as of Monday.

