Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) Ireland's Kellie Harrington won the first boxing gold of the Paris Olympics on Tuesday when she retained her title at Roland Garros, before leading her fans in a wild celebration.

The 34-year-old Dubliner won gold at 60kg at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics three years ago and defeated China's Yang Wenlu by a split points decision to make it two golds in a row.

It was Ireland's fourth gold in all sports in Paris.

"Right now I think it's great but it will only be later when it actually sinks in," said Harrington.

"I didn't think this was possible. Thanks to the coaches here and back home and Mandy (her wife), my brothers and my MA and da and close friends who kept me going even when I didn't believe."

Harrington was among the favourites from the very start of the boxing in the French capital but Yang was the top seed, with the Irish boxer seeded three.

Harrington had strong backing throughout from the vocal Irish fans who outnumbered the Chinese spectators.

Having been the more aggressive of the two fighters, she leapt into the arms of her corner and danced around the ring after the judges' decision was delivered.

She then knelt down and banged the canvas, before leading the Irish celebrations from the middle of the ring.

A former world and European champion, Harrington's triumph in Tokyo propelled her to prominence back home.

She suffered her first defeat in three years in April, only to steamroller her way into the Paris final, and ultimately to a deserved gold.

The Paris boxing was held initially at the North Paris Arena but has moved to Roland Garros, better known for hosting Grand Slam tennis, for the remaining days of the event.

In other bouts at the 15,000-seated Court Philippe-Chatrier, the main arena at Roland Garros, the United States' wait for a first men's gold since Andre Ward in 2004 goes on after a narrow defeat for Omari Jones in the 71kg division.

Uzbekistan's Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev prevailed in their contest with a split decision and will face Mexico's Marco Verde for gold. He similarly squeezed past Britain's Lewis Richardson.

Losing semi-finalists take home bronze.