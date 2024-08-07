Ireland's Dancing Harrington Wins First Boxing Gold Of Paris Olympics
Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2024 | 09:50 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) Ireland's Kellie Harrington won the first boxing gold of the Paris Olympics on Tuesday when she retained her title at Roland Garros, before leading her fans in a wild celebration.
The 34-year-old Dubliner won gold at 60kg at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics three years ago and defeated China's Yang Wenlu by a split points decision to make it two golds in a row.
It was Ireland's fourth gold in all sports in Paris.
"Right now I think it's great but it will only be later when it actually sinks in," said Harrington.
"I didn't think this was possible. Thanks to the coaches here and back home and Mandy (her wife), my brothers and my MA and da and close friends who kept me going even when I didn't believe."
Harrington was among the favourites from the very start of the boxing in the French capital but Yang was the top seed, with the Irish boxer seeded three.
Harrington had strong backing throughout from the vocal Irish fans who outnumbered the Chinese spectators.
Having been the more aggressive of the two fighters, she leapt into the arms of her corner and danced around the ring after the judges' decision was delivered.
She then knelt down and banged the canvas, before leading the Irish celebrations from the middle of the ring.
A former world and European champion, Harrington's triumph in Tokyo propelled her to prominence back home.
She suffered her first defeat in three years in April, only to steamroller her way into the Paris final, and ultimately to a deserved gold.
The Paris boxing was held initially at the North Paris Arena but has moved to Roland Garros, better known for hosting Grand Slam tennis, for the remaining days of the event.
In other bouts at the 15,000-seated Court Philippe-Chatrier, the main arena at Roland Garros, the United States' wait for a first men's gold since Andre Ward in 2004 goes on after a narrow defeat for Omari Jones in the 71kg division.
Uzbekistan's Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev prevailed in their contest with a split decision and will face Mexico's Marco Verde for gold. He similarly squeezed past Britain's Lewis Richardson.
Losing semi-finalists take home bronze.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
More Stories From World
-
Seven US personnel injured in attack on Iraq base7 minutes ago
-
Russia says it repelled Ukrainian border attack7 minutes ago
-
Algerian boxer in Paris Olympics gender row marches into final7 minutes ago
-
Olympics athletics results7 minutes ago
-
Thomas sweeps to Olympic sprint gold, boxer in row moves into final8 minutes ago
-
US officials press for answers on Boeing emergency on Alaska Airlines8 minutes ago
-
ATP Montreal Masters results17 minutes ago
-
Harris and VP pick Walz address first campaign rally17 minutes ago
-
Mourinho's Fenerbahce lose at Lille in Champions League qualifying17 minutes ago
-
US overpower Brazil to reach Olympic basketball semi-finals17 minutes ago
-
Harris, 'real deal' running mate Walz set to barnstorm battlegrounds17 minutes ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League results17 minutes ago