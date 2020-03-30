MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) A total of 200 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Republic of Ireland, raising the total number of positive tests since the start of the outbreak to 2,615, the country's Ministry of Health reported on Sunday, adding that the death toll has risen to 46.

According to the ministry's daily statistical bulletin, eight men and two women who had contracted the disease passed away in the preceding 24 hours. Their median age was 77 years.

"Today, we are informed of a further 10 deaths. Our condolences are with the family and friends of all patients who have died as a result of COVID-19," Tony Holohan, Ireland's chief medical officer said.

Holohan also called on Irish citizens to adhere to social distancing restrictions and remain at home except for the most necessary of circumstances.

On Thursday, the assistant secretary for social policy at the Department of the Taoiseach Liz Canavan announced that the Irish government was planning to establish temporary mortuaries as the country prepares for a predicted surge in the number of coronavirus-related deaths.