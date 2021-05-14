UrduPoint.com
Ireland's Health Service Suspends IT Services After Being Hit By Cyberattack,

Fri 14th May 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Ireland's Health Services (HSE) reported on Friday that they had to shut down their IT network as a precaution due to a ransomware attack, stressing that the vaccination campaign was not affected.

"There is a significant ransomware attack on the HSE IT systems.

We have taken the precaution of shutting down all our our IT systems in order to protect them from this attack and to allow us fully assess the situation with our own security partners," the HSE wrote on Twitter.

The republic's Health Services also apologized for causing an inconvenience to patients and stated that "vaccinations not effected are going ahead as planned."

Information regarding when the HSE IT services can resume operations is yet to be announced.

