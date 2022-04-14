Irish Foreign and Defense Minister Simon Coveney said on Thursday that Ireland has allocated 33 million euros ($35 million) in military aid to Ukraine in the form of body armor, medical supplies and fuel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Irish Foreign and Defense Minister Simon Coveney said on Thursday that Ireland has allocated 33 million Euros ($35 million) in military aid to Ukraine in the form of body armor, medical supplies and fuel.

"To date, Ireland has committed 33 million euros of assistance to the Ukrainian military. The Irish contribution focuses on non-lethal weapons, but it is still important military assistance in terms of body armor, medical supplies, fuel and other military equipment," Coveney said at a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Kiev.

This week the European Union has authorized another 500 million euros of military assistance to Ukraine and "Ireland will contribute fully to that funding," Coveney added.

Furthermore, Ireland understands clearly that at this time "Ukraine needs strong practical support in defending itself," the minister said, stressing that this is why such a traditionally militarily neutral country as Ireland "is not neutral on this conflict.

"

Coveney stressed that Ireland "is strongly advocating for the maximalist approach in the context of sanctions against Russia," which are meant to serve as a deterrent to the continuation of this conflict.

"We believe that we need to move beyond of what has currently been agreed collectively in the EU, to include an oil embargo in the 6th package of sanctions," he added.

Ireland also ensured non-military support of Ukraine by rendering humanitarian assistance amounting to 20 million euros and providing 350 tonnes of medicine, products and hygiene, as well as by hosting Ukrainian refugees, the number of whom has reached 23,000 so far, Coveney said.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and handed over to Ukraine a significant amount of military aid.