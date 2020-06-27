A veteran of the opposition who managed to rehabilitate his Fianna Fail party after Ireland's ruinous recession, Micheal Martin has long been considered the likely next leader of the Republic

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :A veteran of the opposition who managed to rehabilitate his Fianna Fail party after Ireland's ruinous recession, Micheal Martin has long been considered the likely next leader of the Republic.

His centre-right party tumbled from power in 2011, punished by voters for leading the nation into the post-"Celtic Tiger" slump.

But with a new economic boom and memories of the recession fading, former foreign minister Martin has renovated the image of his party as a voice for pragmatic change.

In February's election he led Fianna Fail to become the country's largest party -- albeit by the slimmest of margins -- securing him first turn as Taoiseach (prime minister) in the rotating schedule of a new coalition government.

"More than two decades after he was described as 'the next Taoiseach', Micheal Martin is finally poised to lead his back-from-the-dead party into government," wrote Irish Times political editor Pat Leahy.

Martin hails from Cork, Ireland's second city on the southeast coast. Born on August 1, 1960, his father was a former prisoner of war, Irish international boxer and bus driver.

Martin attributes his resilience to his father, who would wake his son late at night to watch fights between Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier and George Foreman, talking him through every punch.

Weekend boxing practice, avoiding punches, jabbing and scoring points, was perfect preparation for his future life, he said in an interview with the Sunday Independent.

"There are similarities in terms of how you would dance around the political ring," he said.

After graduating from University College Cork, he briefly worked as a teacher and was first elected to Ireland's Dail Eireann lower house of parliament in 1989.