MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Ireland's population surpassed five million people in 2022 for the first time in 171 years, the country's statistics office said on Tuesday.

"Census 2022 marked the first time in 171 years that the population of Ireland surpassed 5 million people. After a constant decline since 1851, Ireland's population recorded its lowest level in 1961 when it stood at 2,818,341. It then began to increase again and, in 2022, was 83% higher than 61 years previously," the Central Statistics Office said in a statement.

At the time of the census conducted in April 2022, Ireland's inhabitants numbered 5,149,139.

This is nearly 390,000 more than in 2016, when the previous census was conducted, the statement read.

The office noted that the population growth was due to both the predominance of births over deaths and the increase in migration in the country.

In February, the RTE broadcaster reported that the Irish government was urgently seeking housing for refugees. In the fall of 2022, hundreds of residents of the Irish capital, Dublin protested against the placement of Ukrainian refugees in their city.