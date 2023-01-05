UrduPoint.com

Ireland's Regulator Says Fined Meta Ireland $413Mln For Leaking User Data

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2023 | 06:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) The Data Protection Commission, Ireland's independent supervisory authority for data protection, said on Wednesday that it fined Meta Ireland (banned in Russia as an extremist organization) 390 million Euros ($413 million) for leaking user data.

"The Data Protection Commission (DPC) has today announced the conclusion of two inquiries into the data processing operations of Meta Platforms Ireland Limited ('Meta Ireland') in connection with the delivery of its Facebook and Instagram services (also banned in Russia). (Meta Ireland was previously known as Facebook Ireland Limited).

Final decisions have now been made by the DPC in which it has fined Meta Ireland ‚¬210 million (for breaches of the GDPR relating to its Facebook service), and ‚¬180 million (for breaches in relation to its Instagram service)," the regulator said on the website.

The company has also been directed to bring its data processing operations into compliance within three months, the regulator said.

The complaints were made on May 25, 2018, according to the statement.

This is not the first fine for Meta Ireland. In late November 2022, the regulator fined the company 265 million euros for leaking Facebook users' data.

