(@FahadShabbir)

Ireland's Ryanair, the largest low-cost airline in Europe, said on Tuesday that it would resume 40 percent of flights that were suspended due to the spread of the coronavirus starting July 1

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Ireland's Ryanair, the largest low-cost airline in Europe, said on Tuesday that it would resume 40 percent of flights that were suspended due to the spread of the coronavirus starting July 1.

"Ryanair, Europe's largest low fares airline, today (Tues 12th May) announced plans to return to 40% of normal flight schedules from Wed 1 July 2020, subject to Government restrictions on intra-EU flights being lifted, and effective public health measures being put in place at airports. Ryanair will operate a daily flight schedule of almost 1,000 flights, restoring 90% of its pre-Covid-19 route network," the company said in a press release.

The company added that starting from July it would restart flying from most of its 80 bases across Europe.

The company also released a special video encouraging passengers to observe effective health measures to curb COVID-19. In particular it recommends them to travel with fewer bags, check in online, download boarding passes to a smart phone, as well as undergo temperature checks at airport entry and wear face masks.