Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 01:01 PM

Ireland's Shannon Airport Says Flights Disrupted After Plane Incident

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Ireland's Shannon Airport said on Thursday it had temporarily suspended flights following an emergency incident involving a Boeing 763 aircraft.

"We can confirm that an incident has occurred at Shannon Airport involving a Boeing 763 aircraft. Emergency services are in attendance.

All passengers and crew have disembarked. Airport operations temporarily suspended. More information to follow," the airport said on Twitter.

The Irish Times newspaper reported that the plane was about to depart but returned to the terminal as traffic controllers noticed smoke coming from the aircraft and alerted the flight crew.

Passengers and crew left the plane through emergency slides.

