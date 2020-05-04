Irfan bags his 30th Guinness World Record

Pakistani martial artist, Irfan Mehsood, has scored his 30th Guinness World Record with the latest record of most jumping jacks in one minute carrying an 80 lb pack

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Pakistani martial artist, Irfan Mehsood, has scored his 30th Guinness World Record with the latest record of most jumping jacks in one minute carrying an 80 lb pack.

"I attempted the record in Dera Ismail Khan in January this year in which I did 70 jumping jacks in one minute and broke the record of Silvio Sabba of Italy who had done 57 in a minute," Irfan who hails from Ladha tehsil of South Waziristan told APP.

Last month, Irfan broke four other records which included most knuckle push-ups (59) carrying 60 lb pack in one minute, most side lunges (72) in a minute, most push-ups (39) on fingertips and carrying a 60-lb pack in one minute and most push-ups (40) with one leg raised and carrying an 80-lb pack in one minute.

He also holds the record for most side lunges in one minute with 54 lunges in total.

The other records he broke included most full-contact knee strikes 87 in one minute using one leg; most full contact knee strikes 83 in one minute (alternate legs); most push-ups (one leg raised, carrying a 40-lb pack) 31 in one minute; Most push-ups (one leg raised and carrying an 80-lb pack) 21 in one minute; most knuckle push-ups 25 (with one leg raised, carrying a 40-lb pack) in one minute; most thumb push-ups 35 in one minute; Most Bo staff strikes 261 in one minute.

