UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Irfan Bags His 30th Guinness World Record

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 02:56 PM

Irfan bags his 30th Guinness World Record

Pakistani martial artist, Irfan Mehsood, has scored his 30th Guinness World Record with the latest record of most jumping jacks in one minute carrying an 80 lb pack

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Pakistani martial artist, Irfan Mehsood, has scored his 30th Guinness World Record with the latest record of most jumping jacks in one minute carrying an 80 lb pack.

"I attempted the record in Dera Ismail Khan in January this year in which I did 70 jumping jacks in one minute and broke the record of Silvio Sabba of Italy who had done 57 in a minute," Irfan who hails from Ladha tehsil of South Waziristan told APP.

Last month, Irfan broke four other records which included most knuckle push-ups (59) carrying 60 lb pack in one minute, most side lunges (72) in a minute, most push-ups (39) on fingertips and carrying a 60-lb pack in one minute and most push-ups (40) with one leg raised and carrying an 80-lb pack in one minute.

He also holds the record for most side lunges in one minute with 54 lunges in total.

The other records he broke included most full-contact knee strikes 87 in one minute using one leg; most full contact knee strikes 83 in one minute (alternate legs); most push-ups (one leg raised, carrying a 40-lb pack) 31 in one minute; Most push-ups (one leg raised and carrying an 80-lb pack) 21 in one minute; most knuckle push-ups 25 (with one leg raised, carrying a 40-lb pack) in one minute; most thumb push-ups 35 in one minute; Most Bo staff strikes 261 in one minute.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan South Waziristan World Dera Ismail Khan Bo Italy January From

Recent Stories

Poland Confirms 244 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Near ..

42 seconds ago

Turkish exports stand at $9B in April

44 seconds ago

52,800 sacks of wheat seized by district administr ..

46 seconds ago

Norwegian Air Shuttle shareholders approve rescue ..

4 minutes ago

Germany Urges China for Transparency on COVID-19 O ..

4 minutes ago

Samsung Electronics invests 5.3 tln won in R&D in ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.