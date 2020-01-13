UrduPoint.com
IRGC Commander Salami Apologizes For Downed Ukrainian Plane In Iran - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 02:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) The commander of the Iranian Armed Forces' Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami, has apologized for shooting down Ukraine's Boeing 737, the Iranian news agency ISNA reported.

"Never in my life was I so ashamed. Perhaps we made a mistake that caused many of our compatriots to die.

However, we did it unintentionally, we apologize," the media outlet quoted Salami as saying during his speech in the Iranian parliament.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport minutes after takeoff on Wednesday. All 176 people on board were killed. The crash occurred shortly after Iran launched airstrikes against US bases in neighboring Iraq. On Saturday, the Iranian military admitted to unintentionally shooting down the jetliner, having confused it with a hostile cruise missile in anticipation of a retaliatory strike from the US.

