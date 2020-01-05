UrduPoint.com
IRGC Commander Threatens To 'End US Presence' In Middle East Following Soleimani's Murder

Sun 05th January 2020 | 11:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2020) The commander of the Iranian Armed Forces' Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami, has threatened to end the US presence in the middle East in the wake of the recent US operation in Iraq that killed Qasem Soleimani, the head of IRGC elite Quds Force.

"The assassination of martyred General Qassem Soleimani will be followed by a strategic revenge which will definitely put an end to the US presence in the region," Salami said, as quoted by the Fars news agency on Saturday.

IRGC commander also added that Soleimani's assassination would trigger "a new energy in a vast geography that will fire at will with determination for severe revenge."

Soleimani, and 11 others, were among those killed by a US drone attack near Baghdad International Airport on Friday. Iranian leadership vowed to avenge the killing of its most senior military commander.

