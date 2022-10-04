UrduPoint.com

IRGC Detains Alleged Protest Leaders In Iranian Province Of Gilan - IRCG Commander

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2022 | 07:08 PM

IRGC Detains Alleged Protest Leaders in Iranian Province of Gilan - IRCG Commander

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran has detained 106 alleged instigators of unrest and protests in the country's northern province of Gilan, local IRGC Commander Mohammad Abdollahpour said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran has detained 106 alleged instigators of unrest and protests in the country's northern province of Gilan, local IRGC Commander Mohammad Abdollahpour said on Tuesday.

Mass riots started in Iran in late September after the death of 22-year old Mahsa Amini on September 16 subsequent to her detention by the controversial morality police over "improper" hijab. Over 40 people were reportedly killed and 100 others injured during the demonstrations.

"106 leaders of the riots in the province have been detained and we declare that all those who caused damage to the property of the people and the government in Gilan have been detained," the commander was quoted by Tansim news agency as saying.

Last week, Iranian authorities declared that the protests had come to an end.

On Monday, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said that the protests were planned by Washington and Tel Aviv with the help of some Iranian nationals abroad.

Related Topics

Injured Riots Police Iran Washington September All Government

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz calls Imran Khan as "triple F"

Maryam Nawaz calls Imran Khan as "triple F"

3 minutes ago
 Woman among 3 suspected drug suppliers held

Woman among 3 suspected drug suppliers held

2 minutes ago
 KPRA seals restaurants for tax default

KPRA seals restaurants for tax default

2 minutes ago
 French Justice Minister Refuses to Step Down Despi ..

French Justice Minister Refuses to Step Down Despite Criminal Case

4 minutes ago
 ANF recovers over four kg narcotics; three arrests ..

ANF recovers over four kg narcotics; three arrests

4 minutes ago
 Additional SP visits DHQ hospital to inquire after ..

Additional SP visits DHQ hospital to inquire after injured policemen

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.