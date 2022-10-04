IRGC Detains Alleged Protest Leaders in Iranian Province of Gilan - IRCG Commander

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran has detained 106 alleged instigators of unrest and protests in the country's northern province of Gilan, local IRGC Commander Mohammad Abdollahpour said on Tuesday.

Mass riots started in Iran in late September after the death of 22-year old Mahsa Amini on September 16 subsequent to her detention by the controversial morality police over "improper" hijab. Over 40 people were reportedly killed and 100 others injured during the demonstrations.

"106 leaders of the riots in the province have been detained and we declare that all those who caused damage to the property of the people and the government in Gilan have been detained," the commander was quoted by Tansim news agency as saying.

Last week, Iranian authorities declared that the protests had come to an end.

On Monday, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said that the protests were planned by Washington and Tel Aviv with the help of some Iranian nationals abroad.