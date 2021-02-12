MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) successfully finished a war game in the southwestern province of Khuzestan on Friday, media reported.

According to islam Times, the drill involved various IRGC units, including infantry, special forces, artillery, missile and drone units.

The exercise was reportedly meant to test the latest achievements and capabilities of the forces and equipment.

Since the beginning of the year, the Islamic republic has held a series of drills. In early January, they came amid mounting tensions in the region in light of the first anniversary of the US killing of top IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani in a targeted strike near Baghdad.

With the arrival of Joe Biden at the White House, many expected a shift in Washington's policy toward Iran. President Hassan Rouhani, however, said that Biden might have changed the US' rhetoric but not its action.