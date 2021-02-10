UrduPoint.com
IRGC Intelligence Chief Says Tehran Prioritizes Efforts To Push US Out Of Region - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) The intelligence chief of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that one of Tehran's strategies was an expulsion of the United States from the region, the Mehr news agency reported on Wednesday.

Speaking at the commemoration of the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in the country, Hossein Taeb, the chairman of the IRGC intelligence branch, said the US power was in decline and that Iran was preparing itself for the post-US era.

The official also praised the readiness of the intelligence services to deal with emerging threats, including infiltrating networks and elements.

Earlier in the week, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei declared on Twitter that the post-US era had begun.

More Stories From World

