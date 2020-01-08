UrduPoint.com
IRGC Official Says Iran In High State Of Alert After Soleimani Killing

Wed 08th January 2020 | 01:10 AM

IRGC Official Says Iran in High State of Alert After Soleimani Killing

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Iran is in a "high state of alert" in the wake of the killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani by the US and is ready to strike US and European bases in the middle East if need be, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps official Maj. Gen. Mortada Qurbani told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Mr. [US President Donald] Trump, Europe and the US, we are in a high state of alert to destroy your bases in the region and humiliate you," he said.

He noted that "Trump was too young" to undermine Iran and the IRGC using US weapons and equipment.

"This is also within the highest authorities' decision-making, and we are only in the Revolutionary Guard Corps, but the response will be until the end," he said, asked about the degree to which Iran would respond to any more aggression.

He added that the US and Israel "were in the forefront" to be hit by Iran, when asked if Iran would strike US allies in the Middle East region.

"When they are struck [the US and Israel], other countries, God willing, will return to common sense," he concluded.

Soleimani was killed on Friday at Trump's orders after landing in Iraq.

