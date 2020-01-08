(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) The United States has suffered "great losses" after Iran's attack on the Ain Al Asad airbase, housing US troops, in Iraq, an adviser to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander said on Wednesday.

Hamid Reza Moghadam Far said that the revenge operation, conducted earlier in the day, had significantly affected the airbase. Meanwhile, the US previously said there were no casualties.

"Initial information confirms great losses on the US Ain Al Asad airbase, despite that the US is trying to hide the facts," the adviser said.

Iran reportedly launched 15 ballistic missiles at the Ain Al Asad airbase and the Erbil airbase, both located in Iraq, earlier in the day, of which 10 hit Ain Al Asad, one hit Erbil and four failed. The attacks were conducted as part of Iran's retaliation to the killing of Qasem Soleimani, a commander of IRGC's elite Quds Force. Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad on January 3, prompting Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to warn that a revenge will follow.