IRGC Says Dismantled Terrorist Group in Western Iran - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has eliminated a terrorist group in western Kordestan province, the IRNA news agency reported on Wednesday.

The terrorists reportedly entered the country from Iraq's Kurdistan and were ambushed by the IRGC last Thursday.

The terrorist group suffered casualties as a result of the confrontation, with the IRGC capturing a large cache of weapons, the media said.