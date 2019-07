(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Friday it had seized the UK oil tanker Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz, Press tv reported Friday.

It said the seizure was due to violation of international regulations.