IRGC Warns Gulf States Hosting US Bases Against Targeting Iran

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 08:10 AM

IRGC Warns Gulf States Hosting US Bases Against Targeting Iran

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned on Wednesday the Gulf States that host the US military bases against targeting Iran after Tehran's operation in response to the US killing of Commander Qasem Soleimani.

"We warn the Gulf States that put their lands at the disposal of the US troops that they will be targeted if the United States hit our land," the IRGC said in a statement.

The IRGC added that any country whose whose territory is used for an attack on Iran "will become Iran's forces' target."

