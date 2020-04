Irish coronavirus lockdown extended to May 5: Prime Minister

Ireland's coronavirus lockdown measures rolled out last month are being extended until 5 May, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announced on Friday

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Ireland's coronavirus lockdown measures rolled out last month are being extended until 5 May, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announced on Friday.

The government accepted an "expert recommendation" that the current ban on non-essential movement should be prolonged, Varadkar said.

"What we're doing is difficult, but it's making a difference and we have to keep going," he added.