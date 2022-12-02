UrduPoint.com

Irish Data Protection Commission Investigating 2 Twitter Personal Data Leaks - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Irish Data Protection Commission Investigating 2 Twitter Personal Data Leaks - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) The Irish Data Protection Commission (IDPC) has been investigating two massive data leaks, which occurred in August and November 2022 and revealed personal information of millions of Twitter users, Politico reported, citing the regulator's spokesperson.

The IDPC sent a letter to Twitter demanding an explanation for the incident, following media reports about the breach, the regulator's deputy commissioner and head of corporate affairs, media and communications, Graham Doyle, told the newspaper.

"We're now waiting for their response," Doyle was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

In August, Twitter confirmed that cybercriminals had found a vulnerability in its system to obtain Twitter profiles linked to phone numbers and emails.

The second leak of personal data, which reportedly took place on November 24, presumably affected 5.4 million users.

Related Topics

Twitter Ireland Cyber Crime August November Media Million

Recent Stories

COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral inter ..

COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral interest

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early ..

Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early delivery

3 hours ago
 PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness abo ..

PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness about HIV Aids

3 hours ago
 Zardari says there is huge gap now in relationship ..

Zardari says there is huge gap now in relationships with Ch Pervaiz Elahi

4 hours ago
 SC reinstates CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar

SC reinstates CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.