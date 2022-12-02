Irish Data Protection Commission Investigating 2 Twitter Personal Data Leaks - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) The Irish Data Protection Commission (IDPC) has been investigating two massive data leaks, which occurred in August and November 2022 and revealed personal information of millions of Twitter users, Politico reported, citing the regulator's spokesperson.

The IDPC sent a letter to Twitter demanding an explanation for the incident, following media reports about the breach, the regulator's deputy commissioner and head of corporate affairs, media and communications, Graham Doyle, told the newspaper.

"We're now waiting for their response," Doyle was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

In August, Twitter confirmed that cybercriminals had found a vulnerability in its system to obtain Twitter profiles linked to phone numbers and emails.

The second leak of personal data, which reportedly took place on November 24, presumably affected 5.4 million users.