Irish Diplomats to Visit Suspected Spy Paul Whelan in Moscow Prison on Thursday - Family

Irish diplomats may visit suspected spy Paul Whelan in Moscow's Lefortovo prison on Thursday, his brother David Whelan said in a statement

"We understand that the Irish consular staff are scheduled to visit Paul today," the statement said.

Paul Whelan holds Irish citizenship, but is also a citizen of the United States, United Kingdom and Canada.

In December 2018, the Russian authorities arrested Paul Whelan on charges of espionage. If convicted, he faces a prison sentence of 10 to 20 years.

He has insisted he is innocent and arrived in Russia to attend a friend's wedding.

David Whelan said that after Canadian diplomats visited his brother in prison last week, they learned that the prison authorities have taken no action to provide him with medical care.

"The FSB [Federal Security Service] continues to block an independent medical assessment, despite Paul's petitions for it and diplomatic notes from the embassies supporting him," he said.

