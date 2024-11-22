Irish Economy Faces The Test Of Trump's Protectionism
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 01:10 PM
Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) With a general election next week, Ireland and its 5.4 million inhabitants fear finding themselves in the eye of a protectionist storm promised by incoming US president Donald Trump.
Ireland has a budget surplus -- a rarity in the European Union -- as well as record growth, putting its economy in rude health, despite the conflicts in Ukraine and the middle East that have hit its nearest neighbours.
Its long-standing asset has been a corporate tax rate that has enticed major US tech giants such as Apple, Google and Facebook parent company Meta to set up European headquarters in Dublin.
Much to the annoyance of other capitals in the bloc, they send their European profits to Dublin to pay less tax, in a deal that in turn ensures Ireland billions.
"Corporate tax is a major source of revenues," said economist James Charles Stewart.
But the return of Trump is worrying the Irish.
If he follows through on a promise to lower the US corporate tax rate from 21 percent to Ireland's rate of 15 percent, fears are growing that the tech firms will pack up and head home.
Recent Stories
IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
More Stories From World
-
UNHCR launches $10 billion appeal to address global refugee crisis in 20252 minutes ago
-
Pakistani envoy meets US lawmaker, discusses ways to boost bilateral ties23 minutes ago
-
Incumbent centre-right tipped for return at Irish vote1 hour ago
-
To maintain growth, AI firms seek accords with publishing giants1 hour ago
-
Ireland's frustrated youth look for opportunity overseas1 hour ago
-
Gabon forest elephant forays into villages spark ire1 hour ago
-
'Media creature' Trump plunders TV talent pool for top jobs2 hours ago
-
Gukesh Dommaraju: Indian teen with chess world at his finger tips3 hours ago
-
'Primitive' beers draw crowds at Belgian brewery3 hours ago
-
Russia's missile 'warning' to Ukraine and West: what we know3 hours ago
-
Inside the South Korean weapons factory that could supply Kyiv4 hours ago
-
Amorim set for Man Utd bow, Man City aim to end slump4 hours ago