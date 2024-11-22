Open Menu

Irish Economy Faces The Test Of Trump's Protectionism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Irish economy faces the test of Trump's protectionism

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) With a general election next week, Ireland and its 5.4 million inhabitants fear finding themselves in the eye of a protectionist storm promised by incoming US president Donald Trump.

Ireland has a budget surplus -- a rarity in the European Union -- as well as record growth, putting its economy in rude health, despite the conflicts in Ukraine and the middle East that have hit its nearest neighbours.

Its long-standing asset has been a corporate tax rate that has enticed major US tech giants such as Apple, Google and Facebook parent company Meta to set up European headquarters in Dublin.

Much to the annoyance of other capitals in the bloc, they send their European profits to Dublin to pay less tax, in a deal that in turn ensures Ireland billions.

"Corporate tax is a major source of revenues," said economist James Charles Stewart.

But the return of Trump is worrying the Irish.

If he follows through on a promise to lower the US corporate tax rate from 21 percent to Ireland's rate of 15 percent, fears are growing that the tech firms will pack up and head home.

Related Topics

Storm Google Ukraine Budget Facebook European Union Company Trump Dublin Ireland Middle East Apple From Billion Million Election 2018

Recent Stories

IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent ..

IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case

47 minutes ago
 PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth developmen ..

PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development

57 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian st ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

4 hours ago
 "Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empo ..

"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"

16 hours ago
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

21 hours ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

21 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

21 hours ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

22 hours ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

22 hours ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From World