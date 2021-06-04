Irish economy grows 7.8%, buoyed by multinationals

(@FahadShabbir)

Dublin, June 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Ireland's economy grew by nearly 8 percent in the first quarter of 2021, the country's statistics office said Friday, as multinational firms' revenues helped it continue to buck neighbours' pandemic downturns.

Figures released by the Central Statistics Office showed gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 7.8 percent during the January through March period -- an increase of 97.4 billion Euros ($118 billion).

The surge was fuelled by a robust 5.8 percent growth in exports over the period, despite Ireland being gripped by a coronavirus lockdown at the time.

Many multinational firms, particularly US technology and pharmaceutical outfits, have established bases in Ireland to capitalise on its attractively low corporation tax regime.

However, their figures have a warping effect on the economic statistics of Ireland -- a nation of just five million people -- and the finance ministry consistently notes GDP is not an accurate yardstick of growth.

Ireland made headlines in March when it registered a GDP jump of 3.4 percent in 2020 thanks to the multinationals, defying the global downturn caused by the pandemic.