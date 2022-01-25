Irish Fishermen Intend to 'Peacefully' Disrupt Russian Drill in Nearby Waters - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) Some Irish fishermen are planning a peaceful protest to disrupt Russia's plans to hold a military drill near Ireland's shores, the country's media reported on Tuesday.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney announced on Monday that the Russian ambassador to Ireland, Yury Filatov, was informed that Russia's upcoming military exercises in the Atlantic are not welcome. The ambassador, for his part, told Sputnik that Irish authorities have no reason to be concerned about the drill.

According to the RTE broadcaster, citing Chief Executive Officer of the Irish South and West Fish Producers Organization Patrick Murphy, the fishermen are planning "a peaceful protest" by letting it be known that they will be fishing in their usual areas.

At the same time, they will not engage with the Russian navy.

The fishing organization has also talked with the Russian embassy, which cautioned the fishermen against interfering with the drill.

Russia is scheduled to hold military exercises 240 kilometers (149 miles) off the coast of Ireland next month.