Irish Flour Mill Ramps Up Daily Grind To Feed Virus Baking Surge

Tue 28th April 2020

Irish flour mill ramps up daily grind to feed virus baking surge

In the countryside outside Dublin, the river Blackwater turns the colossal water wheel of Martry Mill, spinning rumbling cogs and grinding stones that produce flour to feed coronavirus crisis demand

Navan, Ireland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :In the countryside outside Dublin, the river Blackwater turns the colossal water wheel of Martry Mill, spinning rumbling cogs and grinding stones that produce flour to feed coronavirus crisis demand.

"We could work 24 hours a day," said owner James Tallon, 64, the fourth generation in his family to operate the traditional wholemeal mill outside Kells in County Meath, eastern Ireland.

"Even our local supermarkets that maybe sold five cases of flour in a week could now sell 50 cases of flour if we could supply it.

" Ireland has been in lockdown since March 28 and 1,102 people have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the latest statistics.

Pent up in their homes, many Irish people have turned to baking to pass the time.

Supermarkets have been regularly stripped of flour, with some enforcing limits on purchases per customer, and producers have been forced to ramp up output.

