UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Irish Foreign Minister Says EU, UK Still Finalizing Post-Brexit Trade Agreement

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 02:18 PM

Irish Foreign Minister Says EU, UK Still Finalizing Post-Brexit Trade Agreement

Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney told Ireland's RTE radio on Thursday that talks on the post-Brexit trade agreement were still ongoing, with the sides making effort to finalize details related to fisheries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney told Ireland's RTE radio on Thursday that talks on the post-Brexit trade agreement were still ongoing, with the sides making effort to finalize details related to fisheries.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due to hold a news conference at 08:00 GMT after his negotiations with Brussels.

Coveney expressed hope that the deal would be announced on Christmas Eve. He would welcome this as "an enormous relief."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Christmas Brussels Ireland Agreement

Recent Stories

Shireen Mazari takes notice of brutal torture of t ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistani expatriates resolve to highlight early s ..

53 seconds ago

Federal capital records 238 fresh corona cases in ..

55 seconds ago

China suspends UK flights over new virus strain

56 seconds ago

Nation to celebrate 145th birth anniversary of Qua ..

1 minute ago

Pound, European stocks climb as Brexit deal expect ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.