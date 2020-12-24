Irish Foreign Minister Says EU, UK Still Finalizing Post-Brexit Trade Agreement

Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney told Ireland's RTE radio on Thursday that talks on the post-Brexit trade agreement were still ongoing, with the sides making effort to finalize details related to fisheries

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due to hold a news conference at 08:00 GMT after his negotiations with Brussels.

Coveney expressed hope that the deal would be announced on Christmas Eve. He would welcome this as "an enormous relief."