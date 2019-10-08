(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney joined on Tuesday European Council President Donald Tusk in condemning UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's recent accusations against the European Union for being uncooperative during the recent Brexit negotiations, saying that Tusk's irritation is common in EU countries.

On Monday, the UK government's spokesperson said that the prime minister was expecting Brussels to make concessions similar to those those London made in Johnson's latest version of the Brexit deal, implying that the EU should reconsider its position, including the issue of the Irish backstop.

In response, Tusk lambasted Johnson on Twitter for playing a "stupid blame game" and chided him for supposedly not knowing what he was doing.

"Hard to disagree - reflects the frustration across EU and the enormity of what's at stake for us all.

We remain open to finalize a fair #Brexit deal but need a UK Govt willing to work with EU to get it done," Coveney said in response to Tusk's tweet.

Last week Johnson revealed a new plan to replace the previously rejected Irish backstop. His proposals revolve around the creation of an all-Ireland regulatory framework on cross-border trade, with Northern Ireland exiting the EU customs union along with the rest of the UK while still complying with European standards on goods. Brussels and Dublin have criticized the plan for a de facto customs border on the island of Ireland. The bloc reportedly rejected last weekend's talks, saying that the sides were "still a long way" from an agreement.