UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Irish Foreign Minister Says Tusk's Anger With Johnson Shared In EU As Brexit Talks Falter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 11:42 PM

Irish Foreign Minister Says Tusk's Anger With Johnson Shared in EU as Brexit Talks Falter

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney joined on Tuesday European Council President Donald Tusk in condemning UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's recent accusations against the European Union for being uncooperative during the recent Brexit negotiations, saying that Tusk's irritation is common in EU countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney joined on Tuesday European Council President Donald Tusk in condemning UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's recent accusations against the European Union for being uncooperative during the recent Brexit negotiations, saying that Tusk's irritation is common in EU countries.

On Monday, the UK government's spokesperson said that the prime minister was expecting Brussels to make concessions similar to those those London made in Johnson's latest version of the Brexit deal, implying that the EU should reconsider its position, including the issue of the Irish backstop.

In response, Tusk lambasted Johnson on Twitter for playing a "stupid blame game" and chided him for supposedly not knowing what he was doing.

"Hard to disagree - reflects the frustration across EU and the enormity of what's at stake for us all.

We remain open to finalize a fair #Brexit deal but need a UK Govt willing to work with EU to get it done," Coveney said in response to Tusk's tweet.

Last week Johnson revealed a new plan to replace the previously rejected Irish backstop. His proposals revolve around the creation of an all-Ireland regulatory framework on cross-border trade, with Northern Ireland exiting the EU customs union along with the rest of the UK while still complying with European standards on goods. Brussels and Dublin have criticized the plan for a de facto customs border on the island of Ireland. The bloc reportedly rejected last weekend's talks, saying that the sides were "still a long way" from an agreement.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Twitter European Union Brussels London Dublin Ireland United Kingdom Brexit Border All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Time is money: Paris thief swipes $840k watch from ..

1 minute ago

Speakers call for UN resolution implementation in ..

1 minute ago

Ecuadorean President to Engage Civil Society Amid ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan highlights Kashmir issue ..

4 minutes ago

Gargash receives Sudanese FM

43 minutes ago

Results of Afghan Presidential Race May Be Announc ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.