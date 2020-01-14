Irish Government Plans to Hold Snap General Election on February 8 - Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday that his government planned to hold a snap general election in the republic on February 8.

On Sunday, Varadkar said that his country was on track for the snap general vote but did not specify the date for the election. According to the prime minister, among the main factors that encouraged him to reschedule the vote for February instead of summer 2020, as it was initially planned, were changes in the balance of power between Irish parties and approval of the EU withdrawal bill by the UK House of Commons last Thursday.

"The election will be held on Saturday, February 8th. In holding the General Election on a Saturday for the first time, I do so knowing the inconvenience to families of a polling day on a weekday during school term ” time off work, lost income, increased childcare costs.

I also want to make it easier for students and those working away from home to cast their votes," Varadkar said, speaking outside Government Buildings.

Varadkar stated that his government achieved noticeable results over the past two years, but added that much more needed to be done, pointing at the need for fairer taxes in the country, increase in cost of living, progress in housing, healthcare and climate action.

The decision on the snap general election should be agreed with President Michael Higgins.