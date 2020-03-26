UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Irish Gov't Plans Temporary Mortuaries Amid Fears Of Further Coronavirus-Related Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 11:06 PM

Irish Gov't Plans Temporary Mortuaries Amid Fears of Further Coronavirus-Related Deaths

The Irish government is currently assessing proposals to establish temporary mortuaries as part of plans to cope with a surge in the number of coronavirus-related deaths, Liz Canavan, the assistant secretary for social policy at the Department of the Taoiseach, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The Irish government is currently assessing proposals to establish temporary mortuaries as part of plans to cope with a surge in the number of coronavirus-related deaths, Liz Canavan, the assistant secretary for social policy at the Department of the Taoiseach, said on Thursday.

"As part of this work, we're also preparing for the wider consequences of the surge, including the deeply sensitive issue of temporary mortuary facilities. A group of senior officials from across government and relevant agencies is working together on this matter," Canavan stated.

The official added that building sites have 48 hours to comply with new social distancing rules, and that the government is continuing efforts to repatriate approximately 2,000 Irish citizens who are currently abroad, the RTE broadcaster reported.

The Irish Department of Health on Wednesday evening confirmed 235 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, raising the overall total since the start of the outbreak to 1,564. The death toll has increased to nine, after two more deaths were confirmed.

Related Topics

Ireland From Government

Recent Stories

Oxford University launches world’s first COVID-1 ..

2 minutes ago

Responsivity Continuum: Emerging Cornerstone of Pa ..

6 minutes ago

The United States Stands With Pakistan Against Cor ..

18 minutes ago

This is not goodbye: Emirates ground crews give an ..

20 minutes ago

Protect sanitation workers from Coronavirus

31 minutes ago

Ulema to play vital role in fighting COVID-19: AJK ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.