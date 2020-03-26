The Irish government is currently assessing proposals to establish temporary mortuaries as part of plans to cope with a surge in the number of coronavirus-related deaths, Liz Canavan, the assistant secretary for social policy at the Department of the Taoiseach, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The Irish government is currently assessing proposals to establish temporary mortuaries as part of plans to cope with a surge in the number of coronavirus-related deaths, Liz Canavan, the assistant secretary for social policy at the Department of the Taoiseach, said on Thursday.

"As part of this work, we're also preparing for the wider consequences of the surge, including the deeply sensitive issue of temporary mortuary facilities. A group of senior officials from across government and relevant agencies is working together on this matter," Canavan stated.

The official added that building sites have 48 hours to comply with new social distancing rules, and that the government is continuing efforts to repatriate approximately 2,000 Irish citizens who are currently abroad, the RTE broadcaster reported.

The Irish Department of Health on Wednesday evening confirmed 235 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, raising the overall total since the start of the outbreak to 1,564. The death toll has increased to nine, after two more deaths were confirmed.