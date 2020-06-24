Irish Health Care Provider Plans to Launch COVID-19 Tracing App Next Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Ireland's Health Service Executive (HSE) plans to launch a COVID-19 tracing app next week, The Irish Sun newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing HSE CEO Paul Reid.

The news comes as the country has seen the index of close contacts among people double over the past two weeks.

According to Reid, the HSE app will contain data about users of nearby mobile devices. The app has to be approved by the government before the launch.

Ireland has confirmed a total of 25,396, with the death toll of 1,726.